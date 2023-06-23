Artist Paul Tuller’s “Kim Vs U.S. Legislation” Online Game for LGBTQ+ Rights

Scroll down to see more content

More than 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been proposed across the United States this year alone. In advance of a month dedicated to pride, both the Human Rights Campaign and the NAACP have issued travel advisories for the state of Florida, noting an environment of open hostility toward queer people. To draw further attention to this, and to encourage real-life action in support of the LGBTQ+ community, Brooklyn-based artist and editorial illustrator Paul Tuller invented Kim Vs US Legislation—a free online game where the player guides pop star Kim Petras in a race to collect Progress Pride flags and dodge harmful governance.

“I knew Kim was perfect when I saw her unapologetically do a photo shoot in front of Westboro Baptist protestors picketing outside of her Kansas City show,” Tuller says of the game’s heroine. “Accompanying the shoot, she said ‘This is the energy I’m bringing n it should be yours too.’ I channeled that into making a very difficult endless runner game that stops if you collide with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, Greg Abbott or the upside-down American flag.” At the end of each race, a player is prompted to take action by donating to Lambda Legal and the Transgender Legal Defense Fund.

Though Pride marks a fitting debut for the game, a 2023 release wasn’t Tuller’s original intention. “I actually made this game last year but the week I was going to release it Roe v. Wade was rolled back so it felt like an inappropriate time. I’m shocked things have only gotten worse since I made the game.” As Pride originally began as a riot, creative endeavors that encourage real action against opposition reflect the true spirit of the month.

Images courtesy of Paul Tuller