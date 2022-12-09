Holiday Gift Guides 2022: Queer-Owned Brands

Scroll down to see more content

Every gift we give can have a resounding impact well beyond the reaction of the receiver so it’s important to be mindful of where our money goes. Supporting the LGBTQ+ community is always necessary—every day, all year round. (And whether friend or family, be sure to check in on the LGBTQ+ people in your life, especially over the holidays.) LGBTQ+ designers, artists, authors, makers and more take the spotlight in our gift guide dedicated to queer-owned brands. Embracing this diverse, dynamic community is beneficial for queer people and allies alike. For more gift ideas, browse the full BUY section, which is updated ever day.

Hero image courtesy of Zoe Schlacter