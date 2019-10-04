Detroit’s Orchestra Hall, with Scientifically Verified Nearly Flawless Acoustics, Turns 100

Designed by C Howard Crane, an architect known for “theater palaces,” Detroit’s ornate, spectacular Orchestra Hall turns 100 years old on 23 October. With scientifically verified, nearly flawless acoustics, the venue houses the Detroit Symphony Orchestra—who are embarking on a program that will honor the 1919 season. Orchestra Hall’s shoebox shape favors sound over sight lines and its high ceiling with cloud panels perfect the sonic experience. From its grand opening, through years of challenge and to the present day, Orchestra Hall’s preservation demonstrates the importance of architectural protections. Read the entire history of the Beaux-Arts building and its century of performances at Curbed.

