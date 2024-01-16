Read Design French Ski Brand blackcrows’ Ghost Resort Limited Edition Capsule A three-piece collection that nods to deserted ski resorts Katharine Erwin Courtesy of blackcrows

“There is a culture where everyone sort of all goes in the same direction at once,” says Mikio Katagiri, president of the Japanese ski resort Nozawa Onsen’s operating company, in the film the ghost resorts, chapter 3 – Japan. The series, produced by the French ski brand blackcrows, documents three deserted ski resorts that once had a unique culture in their heyday, in the golden age, but have since been taken back by powder. This last chapter explores the boom and bust of Japan’s ski resorts of the ’80s and ’90s, and how the one constant in Japanese ski culture is the spirit of the snow.

Courtesy of blackcrows

To celebrate the film series and skiing in Japan, blackcrows is releasing a limited edition capsule that includes the Ghost Resort Draco Freebird, Ghost Resort Duos Freebird Poles and Ghost Resort Dorsa 27 X-Pac Backpack. Like the ghost resorts, the Ghost Resort Limited Edition Capsule will only be available for “an evanescent, shadow-like duration” of one week.

Courtesy of blackcrows

The Draco Freebird is blackcrows’ latest touring ski in the Freebird collection and is the only double tip ski in the touring range. The Draco is a lightweight, hard charging yet playful touring ski that can be skied in various conditions. It has a 110 waist and a 21m radius. It is, in short, a dream ski. The Ghost Resort design features a digi camouflage of black and white chevrons (the blackcrows’ logo) and was inspired by the “evolving on the threshold of space-time.”

Courtesy of blackcrows

The Dorsa 27 X-Pac Backpack from the Ghost Resort Limited Edition Capsule is made with a new X-pac fabric that is not only stealthy but more durable. The Ghost Resort Duos Freebird Poles are also improved for the limited edition, with a strengthened second tube in aluminum alloy carbon 7075.

Courtesy of blackcrows

The design evokes the essence of skiing in Japan and reflects blackcrows’ own culture, which is undoubtedly a hallmark of their success. The brand’s ability to stay true to what they think is beautiful and important while only abiding to their inner knowing is the antidote to the world’s trend-driven culture that is dictated by engagement rather than integrity.

Courtesy of blackcrows

As a tribute and an act of commitment to supporting ski communities, a percentage of the Ghost Resort Limited Edition Capsule profits will be donated to one of the oldest ski clubs in Japan, Ski Club Nozawa. The club supports local skiers and promotes the rich ski culture of Japan.