Tips For Recent Grads From Design Industry Experts

Published by art- and design-centric publication It’s Nice That, here are several useful tips, tricks and tactics for recent graduates who want to get their foot in the door. They speak with founders, freelancers, and full-time employees: Ayo Fagbemi, strategist at Portland, Oregon’s Wieden+Kennedy; Swiss studio Kasper-Florio co-founder Larissa Kasper; Joey Phinn, a motion designer at London studio FutureDeluxe; Singapore studio Swell co-founder Felix Sng; and NYC-based freelance illustrator Amber Vittoria. Each of these respected and talented experts offers guidance for people looking to break into the industry, and Fagbemi emphasizes that it’s not easy—especially this year—advising, “It is about trying as hard as you can to look after your mental health and the health of your friends around you. It’s going to be difficult and in these moments having and creating a community around you is gonna be vital. A community that, despite not having a ‘job,’ will continue to create. Showing that a job is not the sole way you can contribute in this industry. Getting comfortable creating and improving your skills for yourself.” Read more at It’s Nice That.

Via itsnicethat.com Posted on