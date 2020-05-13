Epic Games’ New Technologies Promise Best Video Game Graphics Yet

Epic Games (the studio behind Fortnite and other titles) introduced its newest generation of game-developing software, the Unreal Engine 5. Demoed on the forthcoming PlayStation 5, the Engine’s newest technologies—nanite and lumen—allow developers to craft intricate, hyper-realistic gameplay scenes. The innovation bridges the vast divide between visuals of user-explored realms and those without interactivity, which historically have more closely resembled big-budget movies. Previous generations of the Unreal Engine have also been used to create realistic weather forecasts for the Weather Channel and uncanny replications of the human face. Click through to VICE to watch a nine-minute demo.

