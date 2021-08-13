The AI-Regulated Exo-Abs Robotic Device Helps Paralyzed People Breathe

What began as an exploratory project within the Soft Robotics Research Center lab at Seoul National University, the Exo-Abs robotic device may one day be a commercial support system that helps paralyzed individuals cough, breathe, speak—and even sing. The artificial intelligence-regulated device automatically applies pressure to the abdomen of the person using it, ascertaining their need through sensors. “When you breathe out, you’re basically pushing the belly and narrowing down the volume of the lungs, so we’re trying to mimic that process,” Seoul National University professor Cho Kyu-jin tells Wired. Read more about the technology and what it is capable of doing there.

Image courtesy of Seoul National University