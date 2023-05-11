“Saw This, Made This” Comes To NYC

Scroll down to see more content

Bombay Sapphire developed the “Saw This, Made This” campaign with Baz Luhrmann, requesting people to flex their creative inspirations by contributing inspiring images and tagging them in social media. Luhrmann selects those he finds most compelling, and those images are then featured at and reimagined in a series of events featuring Ai-Da, a humanoid robot that creates art by drawing and painting using her robotic arm and her AI programming.

The first installation of “Saw This, Made This” took place at London’s Design Museum last month, and is currently on view in New York’s Chelsea Factory art space through 13 May from 11am to 3pm, where Ai-Da will be creating live AI artworks.

The campaign aims to celebrate the limitless beauty and diversity of human creativity and its intersection with robotics and artificial intelligence.

Photos courtesy of Yuxi Liu for Bombay Sapphire and Sansho Scott for BFA