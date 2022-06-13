The Most Detailed Map of the Moon Ever Made

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, China’s Institute of Geochemistry and other organizations worked together to compile all known information about the moon’s surface in a new project that culminated in the most detailed map of the moon ever created. Using a 1:2,500,000 scale, the map denotes all discovered rocks, craters, basins and 90 different types of structures on the lunar surface. This is the first map of its kind to include data collected from various countries at such a high scale. Not only does it result in a breathtaking image, it also attests to how far scientists have come in studying space and “serves as a testament to the unifying power of science.” Read more about this at Futurism.

Image courtesy of Science Bulletin/ResearchGate