Link Culture 200+ Works Comprise New York Academy of Art’s “Take Home a Nude” Online Auction Via Live Auctioneers link opens in a new window Salman Toor, "Boy with Neck Chain and Plant" (2021)

For the 31st annual edition of New York Academy of Art’s “Take Home a Nude” auction, more than 200 works are being offered through an online auction to benefit the prestigious school’s academic programming and to fund scholarships for emerging artists. The impressive roster of pieces includes contributions by Will Cotton, Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Alexis Rockman, Kathy Ruttenberg and more. Coupled with the online auction (where anyone can bid), the Academy’s annual gala, hosted at Sotheby’s, will honor Pakistani American artist Salman Toor. “The Academy’s community holds Salman Toor and his work in high esteem. His vision is uniquely his own—honest, intimate and completely engaging. He brings individual stories to light in a way that makes them universally important to see and hear. In his disarming way, he makes us witness to the circumstances and realities of the people and situations he depicts,” says Academy President David Kratz. Learn more and see all the lots at Live Auctioneers.

