A Guide to Japan’s 1,000 Kilometer Michinoku Coastal Trail

by Graham Hiemstra

Accessible by Japan’s ever-reliable train system (and within reach of Tokyo by bullet train), the Michinoku Coastal Trail stretches for more than 1,000 kilometers along the northern coast of Honshu. After years of development, the trail officially opened in 2019. It passes through traditional villages and modern cities, granting day hikers and thru-hikers alike scenic vantage points, natural hot springs, delicious food destinations and all types of accommodation (including campgrounds, ryokans and hotels). To learn more about its creation and how to traverse it successfully, head over to Field Mag.

Leave a comment

