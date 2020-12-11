2,953 Movements of the Sun in One Photograph

In 2012 Regina Valkenborough, a student in the Fine Art Master’s program at the University of Herfordshire, was exploring making photographic images without technology. One experiment included making a pinhole camera from a beer can, which she tried several times unsuccessfully in the university’s observatory, each failing due to moisture and paper-curling. Fast forward eight years when one of her beer can cameras was discovered atop a telescope, and the image captured inside shows 2,953 movements of the sun over that period. She says, “It was a stroke of luck that the picture was left untouched.” It’s believed that this long-exposure photo is the longest in existence. Read more at the University of Hertfordshire.

Image courtesy of Regina Valkenborgh