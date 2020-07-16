Aladean Kheroufi: Take a Step

The first release from Canadian recording artist Aladean Kheroufi’s forthcoming EP, Beauty Beyond Grief (out 7 August), “Take a Step” lends a fresh layer of soul to the classic penned by Lou Burgio in 1969 (and made popular by Arthur Conley). The multi-instrumentalist/vocalist brings a magnetic dab of distance and distortion to the track which, when coupled with a lovably eerie Mt. Pleasant Collective-directed music video, lead to a David Lynch-like experience. Notably, Kheroufi produced all of the EP during quarantine directives.