Astronauts Make the “Best Space Tacos” With Peppers Grown in Orbit

A NASA crew in space has successfully grown green chile peppers for the first time. To celebrate, they used their new produce to make what astronaut Megan McArthur calls the “best space tacos yet” with fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes. The Hatch chiles are a part of NASA’s Plant Habitat-04 investigation, which has already succeeded in growing Chinese cabbage, radishes, Russian kale, mizuna mustard and three types of cabbage in space. However, peppers are of particular importance, as they are much more difficult to grow in microgravity. Harvesting them will help scientists understand how to best sustain astronauts during challenging and lengthy missions. Learn more about this accomplishment at HuffPost.

Image courtesy of Megan McArthur