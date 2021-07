A subdued, sometimes humorous ballad, “70’s Adventure” is the latest track to be released from the sophomore album of NYC-based singer-songwriter Belaver (aka B.E. Godfrey), Lain Prone. The album, out 22 October, is set to be structured like a novel; composed of tracks that act as thoughtful, reflective alt-folk chapters. This song’s official music video, directed by Erica Alexandria Silverman, follows the singer on a canoe trip down a fantasy river of the past.