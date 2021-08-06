CHVRCHES: Good Girls (John Carpenter Remix)

Legendary horror filmmaker and composer John Carpenter remixes “Good Girls,” a recent single from synth-pop act CHVRCHES off their forthcoming album Screen Violence. Carpenter lends an eerie undercurrent to the soaring song. CHVRCHES also reworked John Carpenter’s “Turning The Bones” from the director’s recently released album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. In addition to their digital debut today, both tracks will appear on a seven-inch vinyl out 10 December.