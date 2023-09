Listen Culture Are You Awake?: Lauren Mayberry David Graver Courtesy of Scarlett Casciello

The debut solo single from Lauren Mayberry, lead singer of CHVRCHES, “Are You Awake?” is an exquisite, enveloping piano ballad that spotlights the recording artist’s crystalline vocals. Driven by emotive lyricism and a softly swelling soundscape, the track was co-written with musician Tobias Jesso Jr and producer Matthew Koma. Mayberry will embark upon a solo tour this September.