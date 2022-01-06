Curtis Godino Presents The Midnight Wishers: No Place Like Home

Masterminded by multidisciplinary artist, songwriter and producer Curtis Godino, with lead vocalist Jin Lee, and singers Racheal Herman and Jessica McFarland, the beguiling act Curtis Godino Presents The Midnight Wishers will release their debut album on 11 February via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise Recordings. From the scintillating self-titled LP, which began as Godino’s pandemic pastime, initially recorded on his eight-track tape machine at home, the track “No Place Like Home” lays forth the uncanny, dreamlike sonic aesthetic, complete with glockenspiel and organ. The accompanying hazy music video (filmed by Godino) doubles down on the hypnotic Lynchian vibes.