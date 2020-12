Electro-pop artist Danz CM (aka Danielle Johnson) worked under the moniker Computer Magic for more than a decade. It’s with a new name, the tantalizing and turbo-charged new track “Idea of You,” and a collaborative video with director Matthew James Reilly (shot with cinematic splendor in Death Valley) that Johnson declares what one can expect of her forthcoming album The Absurdity of Human Existence—and it’s nothing short of spectacular.