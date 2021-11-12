Davie: Express

New York-based recording artist DAVIE’s third single off his recently released All in the Family EP, “Express,” is an electrifyingly smooth pop-R&B celebration. To accompany the track, DAVIE directed a kinetic music video with collaborator Daniel Chaney. “I wanted ‘Express’ to feel like those ’90s music videos where the artist is dancing in a random place,” DAVIE tells CH. “The Donelson Bowling Alley was the best spot to bring that nostalgic vision to life. It is a Nashville staple and an homage to the city where I recorded the All in the Family EP.”