Dirty Projectors + Björk: On and Ever Onward (Live from Housing Works 2009)

Dirty Projectors and Björk’s seven-song collaborative EP from 2010, Mount Wittenberg Orca, will return to vinyl as a Record Store Day exclusive double LP featuring 13 never-before-released tracks. Accompanying the announcement, the previously unreleased “On and Ever Onward (Live from Housing Works 2009)” finds the Icelandic recording artist singing with—and in correlation to the enchanting three-part harmonies of—Amber Coffman, Angel Deradoorian and Haley Dekle.