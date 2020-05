For “Lose Your Love,” an introduction to the Dirty Projectors’ second EP (of five) to be released in 2020, keyboardist/percussionist Felicia Douglass infuses the bright track with exuberant vocals. Both Maia Friedman and Kristin Slipp harmonize beautifully. Dave Longstreth produced the tune and penned the lyrics with Douglass. Each EP will feature a different band member as lead singer.