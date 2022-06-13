Fana Hues: Drive

The lead single from the upcoming compilation album See You Next Year from Pigeons & Planes and Big.Ass.Kids, “Drive” from Fana Hues is a gloriously breezy track. Produced by multi-award-winning Mike Dean (who helmed production on the entire record), the song has a decidedly carefree, summery energy. As Hues explains, “I had a glimpse of that freedom that I hope I get in this next year creatively. When I get out of my own head and just write something that just feels good, rather than over-analyzing what it is. So ‘Drive’ was a breath of fresh air, creatively, for me, because I got to just go off and do what it is that came naturally.”