Goon: Emily Says

With the introspective lyrical and sonic pairing of “Emily Says,” LA-based Goon debuts the last advance single from their highly anticipated forthcoming album, Hour of Green Evening (out 15 July). Goon frontman Kenny Becker found inspiration for the enveloping art-rock track through wife Emily, an acclaimed cellist. “This song is about how her and I meeting each other was the most joyful thing to ever happen to both of us,” he says in a statement, “but also didn’t cure either of us from our anxieties or depression. I wanted to focus on the heart-wringing conflict between those two things.”