Watkins Family Hour feat. Fiona Apple: (Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You

For their charming cover of a Texas swing classic, “(Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You,” Sara and Sean Watkins are joined by longtime friend and acclaimed recording artist Fiona Apple. The duo record under the moniker Watkins Family Hour, which is the name of their community-minded performance series at Largo nightclub in LA; some may recall that Apple was a Family Hour touring member, too. The track was recorded back in 2015 but will appear on the forthcoming album Vol. II, which is set to feature many other beloved collaborators.

Hope Tala: Is It Enough

London-based Hope Tala (aka Hope Natasha McDonald) returns with “Is It Enough,” a slow-burning track that the Jamaican British artist says has been a long time coming. “I’ve always wanted to write a song about the things I care about, but it took a long time to work out how I could do that in a way that felt true to me, my storytelling style, and my artistry,” she says in a statement. “I didn’t want it to feel forced or preachy, or just about one specific topic; this song was inspired by so many different things and events. Police brutality in my home city of London and in the US, laws that restrict the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community, thinking about my ancestors in chains—all of those things and more played a part in the making of ‘Is It Enough.'” Produced by Al Shux, the song details the singer-songwriter’s hopes and values, and the video (directed by Dustin Tan) further conveys its subtle power.

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead feat. Amanda Palmer: Millennium Actress

Released in Quadraphonic sound, alternative rock band …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead’s brand new single, “Millennium Actress,” delivers a resounding theatrical experience reminiscent of ’70s prog rock. The momentous track finds frontman Conrad Keely harmonizing with acclaimed recording artist Amanda Palmer. The big, bold single will appear on the group’s 11th album, Bleed Here Now, out this Friday.

Lizzo: I Love You Bitch

Released today, Lizzo’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Special, features an array of playful, powerful and oftentimes profound songs. For “I Love You Bitch,” one of many highlights on the dynamic 12-track LP, the singer-songwriter and flautist spins together a soulful anthem that isn’t afraid to be flat-out fun.

Goon: Emily Says

With the introspective lyrical and sonic pairing of “Emily Says,” LA-based Goon debuts the last advance single from their highly anticipated forthcoming album, Hour of Green Evening (out 15 July). Goon frontman Kenny Becker found inspiration for the enveloping art-rock track through wife Emily, an acclaimed cellist. “This song is about how her and I meeting each other was the most joyful thing to ever happen to both of us,” he says in a statement, “but also didn’t cure either of us from our anxieties or depression. I wanted to focus on the heart-wringing conflict between those two things.”

