Jon Rafman’s Ongoing Google Street View Photo Project

Named for the nine cameras mounted atop Google Street View cars, Jon Rafman’s 9 Eyes photo project is made up of screenshots from Street View that span the utterly dull to the surprising and surreal. Be it shards of sunlight over a field, nude sunbathers or lone donkeys, the images mesmerize. Perusing these pictures can feel voyeuristic—and they bring up questions about neutrality, privacy, ethics and aesthetics. Take a look at the pages and pages of images, dating back to 2008, at 9-eyes.com. (Beware, there are some images of violence included.)

