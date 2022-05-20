Julie Odell: Caterpillar

Beginning as an exquisitely textured folk track, “Caterpillar” from New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Julie Odell, undergoes metamorphic tonal and tempo changes. Odell’s vocals infuse a distinct beauty into the single, which is her first release since signing to Frenchkiss Records. “‘Caterpillar’ is about the transformative courage it takes to step into the unknown,” Odell says. “It’s about life’s inevitable change and the change that we choose. It’s all a free-fall of hoping and trusting that there will be something to grab onto before you land on your face. Navigating the emotional path of worry, doubt, fear, excitement, discovery, joy, peace and all the adrenaline in between.”