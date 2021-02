The third release from Julien Baker’s forthcoming album Little Oblivions (out 26 February), “Favor” finds the emotionally articulate singer-songwriter reuniting with her boygenius collaborators, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. The track’s textures—and the swell of backing vocals—align with the “stark but sensitive picture of friendship” Baker recounts within. It’s expectedly beautiful, but imbued with something even more powerful.