boygenius—the indie-rock project from Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus—provides a taste of their upcoming debut full-length album, the record (out 31 March), with a trio of new singles: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry” and “True Blue.” The last track features Dacus on vocals that glide forward atop the group’s gentle harmonies, atmospheric percussion and tender, pinpoint lyrics.