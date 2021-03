“Diagram of Me Sleeping” is a fitting name for the most recent release by Brooklyn-based collaborative art-pop project Kabells (led by Kalmia Traver with Angelica Bess, Sarah Pedinotti and Zoë Brecher). From unexpected sultry saxophone to dream-logic lyrics, textures twirl into a relaxed but playful tune. The bedroom-pop track will appear on their upcoming sophomore full-length, Max Heart, releasing 26 March.