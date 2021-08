Liv.e shares CWTTY+, an EP of six previously unreleased songs, as an extension of her debut album, Couldn’t Wait To Tell You. One of the tracks, the opener, “_21” combines neo-soul, R&B and even a little country for a laidback, effortless tune. Her soft vocals, with plenty of ad-libs, float along the gentle beat. “I’m so glad I get to reveal with you the true ending of this project along with some live versions showcasing the ever-evolving energies of the songs,” she says.