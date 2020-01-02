The Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Introduce a Transgender Superhero

During a talk at the New York Film Academy, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, Kevin Feige, answered a query as to whether viewers can expect more LGBTQ superheroes—and specifically any who will be transgender. Feige followed his “yes, absolutely, yes” answer with “and very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.” Marvel’s push toward diversity also includes its first gay character and first deaf superhero, both in The Eternals, and its first Asian-American superhero, who’ll be seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Read more at the BBC.

