Meditations On Crime feat. Geologist: Heloise

Experimental project Meditations On Crime greets listeners with an eerie, ethereal introductory single, “Heloise,” featuring lyrics and vocals from recording artist Julia Holter in collaboration with co-lyricist and producer Harper Simon, as well as musical contributions from Animal Collective’s Geologist. “When Harper mentioned the theme was crime, a book of the letters of Heloise and Abelard was next to me and I thought medieval sinning would be a nice topic, from Heloise’s perspective,” Holter says in a statement. Harper and Holter exchanged lyrical couplets and with Geologist’s soundscape crafted something entirely unexpected.