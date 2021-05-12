Mesmerizing Imagery That Captures The Beauty of Chemistry

Within the new book The Beauty of Chemistry, Wenting Zhu and Yan Liang present 300 astounding images of elements up close. The duo used “infrared thermal imaging techniques, along with high-speed and time-lapse micro photography” in order to capture molecules and molecular reactions, according to Wired. Science writer and chemist Philip Ball penned the text, which deftly explains the principles behind the abstract, swirling and crystalline images. Altogether, it does indeed convey with clarity the beauty of chemistry. Read more and see more of the hypnotic photos at Wired.

Image courtesy of Wenting Zhu and Yan Liang