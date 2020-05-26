The Museum of Youth Culture Seeks Submissions

The UK’s Museum of Youth Culture (an exclusively digital operation until they move into their physical space in 2023) has asked the public to peruse old photo albums and smartphone libraries for documentation of awkward teen moments, significant events, fleeting trends, and everything from childhood—shameful haircuts included. Called “Grown Up in Britain,” the project deviates from the museum’s original process for souring images, prompting professional photographers to submit their images. In an effort to supplement the collection and to spotlight the more intimate moments of young adulthood, they’ve offered a helpful brief to conjure memories. “We wanted the story we’re telling to be as representative as possible,” Lisa der Weduwe (who is part of the museum’s Cultural Projects team) tells Atlas Obscura. Read more there.

