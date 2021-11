Omar Apollo’s crooning vocals paired with dreamy harmonies by Kali Uchis make for a melodic and mesmerizing collaboration on “Bad Life,” a song about misplaced love. Opening with casual guitar plucks, the single swells with layered strings before eventually giving way to a transformative drum-led track. A moody music video—directed by Alfred Marroquín and Apollo—accompanies the release, capturing the song’s melancholic energy.