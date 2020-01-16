Preserving the Scents of Everyday Life

Researchers at the UCL Institute for Sustainable Heritage are working double-time to identify and catalog scents that exist all around us—from the smell of an old book, to a pub at a particular time of night, and worn-in leather. Many of these are disappearing right under our noses. For example, as we collectively move deeper into a digital age, books are being read on phones and tablets. As such, the next generation may not recall or even be able to identify the scent of a musty, well-read book. This is cause for alarm for scent researchers, and they believe that odors which are unique to objects, places or cultures should have their own place on UNESCO heritage lists. Read more about the process of extraction, identification, and preservation at BBC.

