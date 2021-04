Off BYE BYE BABY, the new album from French dream-pop artist Requin Chagrin (aka Marion Brunetto), “Fou” would feel at home within the tantalizing emotional spectrum of a David Lynch project. For all the airy synths and cosmic jangles, Brunetto casts a spell that transcends time and genre. The entire album is a wonder, and the artist began recording it prior to the first French lockdown of 2020 but completed it at ICP studios in Brussels at the end of last summer.