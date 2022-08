Following Who Cares?, the second studio album of Rex Orange County (aka Alex O’Connor), “Threat” is a breezy and synth-laden departure from the English recording artist’s previous oeuvre of quirky, jazz-tinged bedroom pop. The one-off single marries relaxed percussion, easygoing melody and uplifting guitar with lyrics of insecurity, paranoia and vulnerability. Despite the somber themes, the song’s laidback yet cheerful energy makes for a quintessential summertime bop.