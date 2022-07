Premiering with a mystical music video that’s saturated in crimson hues, multidisciplinary artist and singer-songwriter Ruby Tingle’s “Familiars” is the second single to be released following her debut solo EP from earlier this year. Once again, Tingle’s robust vocals take listeners on a celestial voyage through the track. It releases in conjunction with Tingle’s solo exhibition at Manchester’s PAPER Gallery, also entitled Familiars, which runs now through 6 August.