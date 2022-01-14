Shout Out Louds: Sky and I (Himlen)

Swedish indie-pop quartet Shout Out Louds return with “Sky and I (Himlen),” the melodic third single from their forthcoming sixth full-length album, House, out 18 February. The band’s keyboardist, Bebban Stenborg, takes on lead vocals for the track and brings life to thoughtful lyrics that address identity and isolation. An official music video directed by Shout Out Louds bassist Ted Malmros finds Stenborg driving a taxi at night picking up passengers, including frontman Adam Olenius who joins the driver in song from the back seat.