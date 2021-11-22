Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture is Now Available Online

The Smithsonian recently launched Searchable Museum, a digitized version of the institute’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, featuring in-depth and reimagined exhibits including the permanent exhibition Slavery and Freedom, multimedia components, videos, audio podcasts and 3D models based on more than 40,000 artifacts. In addition to making this history more accessible, the online platform spotlights new experiences not at the museum in DC, like the interactive exploration of Point of Pines Slave Cabin that allows visitors to look within the South Carolina home that housed enslaved, and then formerly enslaved, African Americans. “Allowing the public to virtually revisit the originating struggle for American freedom reminds us of the centrality of the African American journey to the American experience—a story of triumph, resilience and joy over the centuries,” says museum director Kevin Young. Find out more about the new platform at Hyperallergic.

Image courtesy of National Museum of African American History and Culture