SOFI TUKKER’s New Year’s Eve Playlist for COOL HUNTING

For anyone who wants a little zest for their New Year’s Eve party, dance-pop act SOFI TUKKER (aka Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern) has generously created a playlist for COOL HUNTING. “If the music is right, the party will go off. Start the new year with positive hopeful uplifting energy,” the duo tells us. With that in mind, they have chosen a playful, energetic selection that includes tracks by Anuel AA, Moojo, Tim Hox, Silver Panda, Gorgon City and more.

As for 2023, the SOFI TUKKER members says they are more than excited for the year to come, especially for their own creative endeavors. “We have been making our favorite music we’ve ever made. We can’t wait to share it. We are designing a new show. And we have some of our favorite shows to date coming up… a lot of them unannounced still.”

Images courtesy of Elizabeth Amanda