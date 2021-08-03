Spanish Cave Reveals More Evidence Neanderthals Made Art

Following a recent discovery in Germany, more evidence that Neanderthals created art, something that had long been rebuffed, has been revealed in Spain. These archaic humans—who existed 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago—were believed to be “unsophisticated and brutish,” but painted stalagmites in Ardales have been newly analyzed and the “composition and placement of the pigments were not consistent with natural processes—rather, the pigments were applied through splattering and blowing.” The paintings date back over 60,000 years and findings add “to increasing evidence that Neanderthals…were not the boorish relatives of Homo sapiens they were long portrayed to be.” Read more at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Joao Zilhao/ICREA/AFP/Getty Images