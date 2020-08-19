Sycco: Dribble

Brisbane, Australia-based Sycco (aka Sasha McLeod) returns with her fifth release “Dribble,” a pop tune that the 18-year-old wrote with producer Ed Quinn. She says in a statement, “Ed and I were tired and hungover, which maybe explains why it sounds a little dark. The guitar synth was added at the last minute but I can’t imagine the song without it now.” Inspired by trying to make sense of somebody talking in their sleep, the song blends synth-pop, neo-soul, rock and pop elements to conjure up a satisfying listen.