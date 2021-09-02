The Archive Celebrating + Contextualizing Black Film History

“What does it mean to make Black film history accessible?” asks Maya S Cade, the founder of Black Film Archive. This question prompted her to begin developing a free evolving catalog of Black cinema, which now includes 250+ streaming films from 1915 to 1979—as well as a monthly newsletter with updates to the website’s records, curated movie recommendations and summaries of each film that highlight their cultural context. Find out more about this new archive and Cade’s aspirations on Mother Jones.

Image from The Wiz, courtesy of Black Film Archive