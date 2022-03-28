INVERSE’s “ASAP Awards” Recommends Now-Streaming Sci-Fi Movies

Science-centric website INVERSE released their 2022 ASAP Awards: a list celebrating science fiction films that are currently streaming. Essentially a guide to innovative, interesting and iconic movies, the titles include Bong Joon-ho’s brilliant 2013 film Snowpiercer (aka “You need to watch the most important sci-fi thriller of the century ASAP”), the 1973 French and Czech animated co-production Fantastic Planet (aka “You need to watch the most surreal sci-fi movie on HBO Max ASAP”), Rian Johnson’s 2013 trip Looper (aka “You need to watch the most mind-blowing time travel thriller on Netflix ASAP”) and more. Take a look at the thoughtfully selected list at INVERSE.

Image courtesy of Moho Film/Opus Pictures