Works & Process at the Guggenheim To Premiere “Third Bird” From Isaac Mizrahi, Nico Muhly and John Heginbotham

An all-ages homage to the beloved symphonic fairytale Peter and the Wolf—which has been produced as part of the Guggenheim’s performing arts series, Works & Process, since 2007—Third Bird celebrates the individuality of its eight characters by way of nuanced composition and spirited writing. Works & Process will host the world premiere of the astounding 30-minute performance this weekend, which interlaces direction and a libretto by Isaac Mizrahi (who directed and narrated more than 100 performances of Peter and the Wolf for the Guggenheim) with music by composer (and CH favorite) Nico Muhly and choreography by John Heginbotham. Commissioned during the pandemic, this imaginative production presents a worthy complementary piece to Sergei Prokofiev’s original. Read more at the Guggenheim’s Works & Process website, where tickets can be acquired.

Image of Third Bird Show & Tell, Works & Process at the Guggenheim LaunchPAD

“Process as Destination” at The Church, Sag Harbor in collaboration with Guild Hall of East Hampton, 5 December 5 2021. Featuring Daniel Pettrow. Photo: Joe Brondo for Guild Hall of East Hampton