Important Innovations From 2019

Parsing through the year’s most pertinent innovations proves especially difficult in 2019 as advancements were aplenty. From toothpaste that uses a new type of fluoride for the reversal of early onset tooth decay to a gaming platform that exists entirely in the cloud, the innovations on Popular Science’s list—which they’ve carefully formed through research and testing—permeate everyday life and signal the promise of a brighter future. Scroll through their list to see products you can purchase now and ones that are making a difference in both scientific research and in national security.

Via popsci.com Posted on