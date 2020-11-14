Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Artist Gianni Lee’s First Atlanta Solo Exhibition, “Black Heroism & The Wounds They Carry”

Multi-disciplinary artist Gianni Lee’s debut solo exhibition in Atlanta, Black Heroism & The Wounds They Carry, runs now through 29 November within The Gallery at WISH ATL. Lee celebrates and explores the Black diaspora as he collides iconography and historical figures with his lush, colorful aesthetic and various, harmonious styles. An undercurrent of optimism runs through the work—even as it addresses racial inequality. Lee explains that his mission with this exhibition is to ask, “How do we channel our legacy of greatness to create a more equitable future?” Read more at V Man.

Image courtesy of Gianni Lee

The Sonic Pulse of the Ocean

“You need to know what the habitat sounds like when it’s healthy. When the soundscape has changed, the habitat may have changed, too,” Chong Chen, a deep-sea biologist at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, tells The New York Times. This statement informs a burgeoning field of aquatic research wherein acousticians catalogue deep-sea soundscapes in order to understand and track issues in various ecosystems. The study could provide much-needed insight regarding diversity in the deep sea, a place untouched by high-quality cameras and unreachable by human divers. Hydrophones (underwater recorders) can delve into the darkness to capture the snaps, cracks, groans, grunts, clicks and meeps the sea-floor population makes. From these recordings, estimations can be made about what types of creatures inhabit the area, how many there may be and more. This information will prove especially pertinent as deep-sea mining expeditions often occur near populated areas. Read more at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of NOAA

Judy Chicago’s First-Ever Virtual Artwork, Rainbow AR

Berlin-based non-profit arts organization Light Art Space (LAS) commissioned acclaimed feminist artist Judy Chicago to continue her decades-spanning Atmospheres series of Smoke Sculpture imagery—but in augmented reality. Thus, a new work can be viewed worldwide today on one’s phone. Working with producers at International Magic and sound designer Colin Bailey, the artist’s “Judy Chicago Rainbow” is an interactive experience of shifting color and sound with plumes of smoke that augment any surrounding. Read more at Artlyst or download the Judy Chicago Rainbow AR app on iOS or in the Google store.

Image © Judy Chicago

